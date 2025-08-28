Left Menu

Punjab's Battle Against the Floods: A United Rescue Mission

Punjab is grappling with massive floods affecting eight districts. The Army, BSF, IAF, and NDRF are coordinating with state agencies to evacuate stranded people, including children, elderly, and pregnant women. High-stakes rescue operations utilize helicopters, boats, and amphibious vehicles to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:47 IST
Massive floods have gripped at least eight districts of Punjab, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies. For the last four days, coordinated efforts by central and state authorities aim to evacuate stranded individuals from inundated areas.

Responding swiftly to district administrations' requests, the Army, BSF, IAF, and NDRF have executed high-risk rescue missions. These organizations are working closely with the State Disaster Response Force, Punjab Police, and local authorities to bring trapped residents to safety.

Rescue teams have prioritized vulnerable groups, including elderly individuals, children, and expecting mothers. With the swelling Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, amphibious vehicles and boats have become essential for transporting people from flooded regions to safety, showcasing the agencies' professional acumen under dire conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

