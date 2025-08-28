Punjab's Battle Against the Floods: A United Rescue Mission
Punjab is grappling with massive floods affecting eight districts. The Army, BSF, IAF, and NDRF are coordinating with state agencies to evacuate stranded people, including children, elderly, and pregnant women. High-stakes rescue operations utilize helicopters, boats, and amphibious vehicles to ensure public safety.
- Country:
- India
Massive floods have gripped at least eight districts of Punjab, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies. For the last four days, coordinated efforts by central and state authorities aim to evacuate stranded individuals from inundated areas.
Responding swiftly to district administrations' requests, the Army, BSF, IAF, and NDRF have executed high-risk rescue missions. These organizations are working closely with the State Disaster Response Force, Punjab Police, and local authorities to bring trapped residents to safety.
Rescue teams have prioritized vulnerable groups, including elderly individuals, children, and expecting mothers. With the swelling Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, amphibious vehicles and boats have become essential for transporting people from flooded regions to safety, showcasing the agencies' professional acumen under dire conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAF Launches Massive Flood Relief Operations in Jammu and Punjab
IAF's Daring Rescues Amid Floods in Jammu and Punjab
Tensions Mount as Gaza Faces Inevitable Evacuation Amid Escalating Conflict
Punjab Battles the Fury of Floodwaters Amidst Massive Evacuations
IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; proposes joint planning, coordination centre