Punjab's Battle Against the Floods: A United Rescue Mission

Massive floods have gripped at least eight districts of Punjab, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies. For the last four days, coordinated efforts by central and state authorities aim to evacuate stranded individuals from inundated areas.

Responding swiftly to district administrations' requests, the Army, BSF, IAF, and NDRF have executed high-risk rescue missions. These organizations are working closely with the State Disaster Response Force, Punjab Police, and local authorities to bring trapped residents to safety.

Rescue teams have prioritized vulnerable groups, including elderly individuals, children, and expecting mothers. With the swelling Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, amphibious vehicles and boats have become essential for transporting people from flooded regions to safety, showcasing the agencies' professional acumen under dire conditions.

