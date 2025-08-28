Left Menu

Maharashtra's Monsoon Mayhem: Thousands Relocated Amid Torrential Rains

Heavy rainfall in Nanded and Latur districts, Maharashtra, has led to the relocation of over 2200 individuals. Various areas have been severely affected, with disrupted road links and inundated bridges. An orange alert has been issued, with the State Disaster Response Force aiding in relief efforts.

Updated: 28-08-2025 18:11 IST
In Maharashtra's Nanded and Latur districts, torrential rainfalls have compelled the relocation of over 2,200 individuals, authorities disclosed on Thursday. The extreme weather has substantially impacted multiple regions, paralyzing infrastructure and endangering lives.

Seventeen revenue circles in Mukhed, Kandhar, and Naygaon bore the brunt of the adverse weather, with Biloli and Narsi areas in Nanded recording the highest rainfall at 115 millimeters. Meanwhile, Latur saw substantial downpours in 29 out of 60 revenue circles. The heavy precipitation has submerged bridges and severed 41 roads in Ausa, Nilanga, Latur, and Udgir talukas, exacerbating the regions' vulnerabilities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv on Thursday, indicating expected rainfall between 115.6 and 204.4 millimeters. An additional 'yellow' alert for Nanded is set for Friday. The State Disaster Response Force has actively engaged in relief operations, assisted by the local administration in evacuating 2,236 persons from 871 homes in the most affected villages.

