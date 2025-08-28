Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Elephant Attack Leads to Fatal House Collapse in Jharkhand

A woman and her young daughter were tragically killed when their mud house collapsed after an elephant brushed against it. The incident took place in Jharkhand's Khunti district. Relief payments have been provided by the Forest Department, with further compensation pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khunti | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:15 IST
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Khunti district, a 25-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter lost their lives when their mud house collapsed following an elephant attack in the early hours of Thursday.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3 am at Baksapur Station Toli, under Jariyagarh police. Divisional Forest Officer Dilip Kumar Yadav noted that an adult elephant, traveling along its natural migration corridor, hit the unstable outer wall of the house.

While the collapse claimed two lives, the family's elder daughter, who survived, is receiving treatment in Khunti Sadar Hospital. Immediate relief payments have been made, with further compensation aligned with government provisions pending.

