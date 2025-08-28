Tragedy Strikes as Elephant Attack Leads to Fatal House Collapse in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Khunti district, a 25-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter lost their lives when their mud house collapsed following an elephant attack in the early hours of Thursday.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3 am at Baksapur Station Toli, under Jariyagarh police. Divisional Forest Officer Dilip Kumar Yadav noted that an adult elephant, traveling along its natural migration corridor, hit the unstable outer wall of the house.

While the collapse claimed two lives, the family's elder daughter, who survived, is receiving treatment in Khunti Sadar Hospital. Immediate relief payments have been made, with further compensation aligned with government provisions pending.