Royal Bengal Tiger's Pugmarks Spotted in Odisha's Bonai Forest

A Royal Bengal Tiger has been spotted in the Bonai forest of Odisha's Sundargarh district, as confirmed by local authorities on Thursday. The presence of the tiger was confirmed through pugmarks and photos taken by trap cameras.

Officials first noticed the pugmarks on August 25 in the Sole reserve forest area. According to Lalit Kumar Patra, the Divisional Forest Officer in Bonai, the tiger appears to be looking for a suitable habitat for territorial purposes.

Bonai forest is well-equipped with natural resources capable of sustaining wild animals. Patra has urged the community to avoid engaging in activities that could harm the tiger. Intensive patrolling and technological interventions are being employed to ensure the safety of the majestic animal.