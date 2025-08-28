Royal Bengal Tiger's Pugmarks Spotted in Odisha's Bonai Forest
A Royal Bengal Tiger has been spotted in Odisha's Bonai forest with pugmarks found in the Sole reserve. Forest officials are conducting intensive patrols to protect the tiger, believed to be searching for territory. Residents are advised against activities harmful to the animal.
- Country:
- India
A Royal Bengal Tiger has been spotted in the Bonai forest of Odisha's Sundargarh district, as confirmed by local authorities on Thursday. The presence of the tiger was confirmed through pugmarks and photos taken by trap cameras.
Officials first noticed the pugmarks on August 25 in the Sole reserve forest area. According to Lalit Kumar Patra, the Divisional Forest Officer in Bonai, the tiger appears to be looking for a suitable habitat for territorial purposes.
Bonai forest is well-equipped with natural resources capable of sustaining wild animals. Patra has urged the community to avoid engaging in activities that could harm the tiger. Intensive patrolling and technological interventions are being employed to ensure the safety of the majestic animal.
ALSO READ
Six persons killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Rajura tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district: Police.
Advocates' strike across district courts suspended: Delhi bar body.
Safety Amidst Downpour: Maharashtra Districts Brave Torrential Rains
Death toll in building collapse at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district rises to 15 as three more bodies recovered: Officials.
Supreme Court to Rule on Louisiana's Controversial Redistricting Case