Ballistics Over Diplomacy: A Deadly Turn in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, causing over 21 fatalities. The strikes raise concerns about US peace efforts in the region. President Zelenskiy and Western allies condemned the attacks, with calls for increased sanctions. Both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of targeting civilian areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:47 IST
In a stark escalation of hostilities, Russia launched a major missile and drone offensive on Ukraine early Thursday, claiming over 21 lives in Kyiv. The assault, described by Ukrainian officials as one of the deadliest since Russian forces invaded in February 2022, underscores a severe setback in diplomatic peace efforts led by former U.S. President, Donald Trump, officials said.

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, commented on the deteriorating situation, acknowledging Trump's frustration though not his surprise, given the prolonged conflict. The European Union, alongside Britain, summoned Russian envoys to register protests against the attacks on civilian areas, including EU and British council offices.

Despite the aggressive assault on Ukrainian infrastructure and residential zones, officials insist the prospect of peace talks remains. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for opting for violence and called for new sanctions. As global leaders amplify diplomatic efforts, the conflict continues with no immediate resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

