Torrential Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur District: Schools Closed, Rescues Underway

Maharashtra’s Latur district experiences heavy rainfall, prompting school closures and rescue operations. With numerous roads and bridges shut, ten people were rescued from flood-affected areas. The district remains on alert with contingency plans in place, as over 2,200 people have already been relocated for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:53 IST
Torrential Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur District: Schools Closed, Rescues Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Latur district faced severe disruption due to relentless downpour, leading the administration to declare a school holiday on Friday. Heavy rainfall impacted 29 out of 60 revenue circles, raising river levels and instigating rescue efforts as water flowed over bridges.

Disaster management teams, aided by local villagers, successfully conducted rescues in Shirur Anantpal and Ahmedpur talukas. An Army unit was dispatched to Ahmedpur, ensuring the safe retrieval of those trapped, including a person from a reservoir spillway in Kalegaon.

Floodwaters caused the closure of the Nilanga-Udgir-Dhanegaon stretch of State Highway 238. Meanwhile, lightning strikes resulted in the death of livestock, and all students and staff stranded at a BSF camp school were safely evacuated. More than 2,200 people have been relocated across flood-hit areas in Latur and Nanded.

