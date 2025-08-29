Torrential Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur District: Schools Closed, Rescues Underway

Maharashtra's Latur district faced severe disruption due to relentless downpour, leading the administration to declare a school holiday on Friday. Heavy rainfall impacted 29 out of 60 revenue circles, raising river levels and instigating rescue efforts as water flowed over bridges.

Disaster management teams, aided by local villagers, successfully conducted rescues in Shirur Anantpal and Ahmedpur talukas. An Army unit was dispatched to Ahmedpur, ensuring the safe retrieval of those trapped, including a person from a reservoir spillway in Kalegaon.

Floodwaters caused the closure of the Nilanga-Udgir-Dhanegaon stretch of State Highway 238. Meanwhile, lightning strikes resulted in the death of livestock, and all students and staff stranded at a BSF camp school were safely evacuated. More than 2,200 people have been relocated across flood-hit areas in Latur and Nanded.