Rising Waters: Godavari and Krishna Rivers Swell Amid Warnings

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has reported a concerning rise in floodwater inflows in the Godavari river, reaching 6.59 lakh cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari district.

APSDMA Managing Director, Prakhar Jain, highlighted that the water level at Bhadrachalam, Telangana, touched 35.3 ft. Such escalating figures underscore the severity of the situation. Meanwhile, at Kunavaram, the water level soared to 17.06 meters, while Polavaram witnessed a level of 11.45 meters.

Jain also noted that despite the withdrawal of the first-level warning at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada for the Krishna river, inflows and outflows still measure 3.94 lakh cusecs. The APSDMA continues to oversee water levels at key sites and has urged caution, particularly during the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival, to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)