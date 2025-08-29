Andaman & Nicobar Islands Brace for Cyclonic Deluge

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are on high alert as local authorities issue a heavy rainfall warning, attributed to a developing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Set to intensify by Friday evening, this weather system influences the archipelago's climate dramatically.

In response, port warnings have been broadcasted with direct implications for the public until September 1. According to senior officials from the Directorate of Shipping Services, tourists and commuters are requested to avoid sea travel during this period for safety reasons.

The intense weather escalation predicts thunderstorms with powerful winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Consequently, activities like fishing and water sports have been temporarily suspended across the island's districts. The Indian Meteorological Department foresees rough sea conditions, urging constant vigilance and minimal sea interaction through September 1.