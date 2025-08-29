Left Menu

Devastating Cloudbursts and Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarakhand

Heavy rains and cloudbursts in Uttarakhand led to severe damage, killing five and leaving three missing. Landslides buried families, and infrastructure was severely affected. Rescue operations are ongoing, with alerts issued for further rains. The devastating conditions have affected several districts, compounding monsoon challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand faced a natural catastrophe as heavy rains and cloudbursts wreaked havoc across multiple districts early Friday. Five people were reported dead, and three others are still missing amidst the chaos caused by landslides and house collapses. The calamity has buried numerous families under rubble, while rescue efforts are underway.

Districts including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Bageshwar have borne the brunt of the natural disaster. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) confirmed substantial structural damage, with roads blocked and rescue teams struggling to reach affected areas. Urgent efforts by the local administration and rescue teams are ongoing to alleviate the disaster's impact.

The Chief Minister has assured continuous monitoring and support for the rescue operations, while local authorities remain on high alert with further rain warnings issued. The incident underscores Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural calamities, especially during the monsoon season, emphasizing the critical need for effective disaster preparedness and response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

