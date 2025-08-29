Heavy Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded Districts

Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc across Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded districts, causing authorities to declare school holidays and seek Army assistance for emergency operations, officials report.

The relentless rain has submerged roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, prompting rescue teams to spring into action to save stranded residents.

Weather forecasts remain bleak, with the India Meteorological Department issuing continuous alerts. Civic authorities are urging locals to remain vigilant and cooperate with rescue teams.

