Left Menu

Heavy Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded Districts

Several regions in Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded districts are facing severe disruptions due to incessant rainfall. Authorities declared school holidays and sought the Army's assistance for rescue operations. Infrastructure has taken a hit, with roads, bridges, and schools severely affected. Residents are advised to stay cautious and adhere to official advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:05 IST
Heavy Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded Districts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc across Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded districts, causing authorities to declare school holidays and seek Army assistance for emergency operations, officials report.

The relentless rain has submerged roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, prompting rescue teams to spring into action to save stranded residents.

Weather forecasts remain bleak, with the India Meteorological Department issuing continuous alerts. Civic authorities are urging locals to remain vigilant and cooperate with rescue teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

 Global
2
Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

 India
3
We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-generation challenges: Japan PM Ishiba after talks with PM Modi.

We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-genera...

 Global
4
Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis

Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025