Heavy Rains Paralyze Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded Districts
Several regions in Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded districts are facing severe disruptions due to incessant rainfall. Authorities declared school holidays and sought the Army's assistance for rescue operations. Infrastructure has taken a hit, with roads, bridges, and schools severely affected. Residents are advised to stay cautious and adhere to official advisories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc across Maharashtra's Latur and Nanded districts, causing authorities to declare school holidays and seek Army assistance for emergency operations, officials report.
The relentless rain has submerged roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, prompting rescue teams to spring into action to save stranded residents.
Weather forecasts remain bleak, with the India Meteorological Department issuing continuous alerts. Civic authorities are urging locals to remain vigilant and cooperate with rescue teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bisleri Partners with Indian Army for Eco Zone Development in Sikkim
Relief Efforts Intensify in Telangana as Army Rescues Stranded Residents
Army's Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Flood Fury
Glider Mishap in Nashik: Army Personnel Injured
Army Hospital Research & Referral Performs India’s First Robotic Laser Cataract Surgery