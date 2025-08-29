Left Menu

From Waste to Wealth: Delhi’s Green Initiatives Transform Communities

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has inaugurated a composting site at INA–Delhi Haat and honored the Aradhana Housing Society in RK Puram as an ''Anupam Colony'' for its sustainability efforts. This initiative, part of the SORT project, promotes waste segregation and recycling in collaboration with the IPCA and Motherson Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday celebrated the launch of a composting site at INA–Delhi Haat, while also designating the Aradhana Housing Society in RK Puram as an 'Anupam Colony' for its outstanding sustainability practices.

Inaugurated by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra under the Segregation of Waste for Recycling and Treatment (SORT) project, the composting facility is a collaborative venture with the Indian Pollution Control Association and the Motherson Group. Built on the Centralised Community Cluster model, it includes 15 Aerobin composters designed to process 180 kg of organic waste daily.

The 'Anupam Colony' recognition was awarded in a ceremony involving residents and officials, showcasing efforts in waste management and recycling driven by community initiatives. This program underscores the value of converting waste to wealth and setting urban benchmarks.

