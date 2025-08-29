Chandrayaan-5: India-Japan Lunar Mission Collaboration

India and Japan have forged a groundbreaking partnership to explore the uncharted polar region of the moon through the Chandrayaan-5 mission. The formal agreement was signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

This collaboration aims to delve into lunar volatile materials, especially lunar water, at the moon's South pole. Scheduled for launch aboard JAXA's H3-24L vehicle, the mission will feature an ISRO-crafted lander and a Japanese rover.

Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism for this partnership, emphasizing its potential to deepen our scientific understanding and benefit practical applications on Earth.

