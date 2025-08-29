'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi': A Clean Sweep for Delhi

The campaign 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi' in Delhi has seen remarkable engagement, with over 19 lakh citizens participating in a concerted effort to clean the city. Launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the initiative originally planned to conclude in a month, has been extended until October 2 due to its success.

As of now, over 11,500 kg of waste has been collected, with significant activities including the removal of 770 metric tonnes of waste from railway tracks and executing 41,000 anti-defacement tasks. The initiative, aiming for a garbage-free Delhi, involved 1,322 cleanliness drives in various localities, highlighting the city's commitment to sanitation.

The drive also engaged Delhi's educational and community sectors, covering 1,413 schools and 262 slum areas, emphasizing public and government collaboration in setting exemplary efforts in cleanliness across the city.

