Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

The Panchkula district administration has issued a public advisory on Friday, cautioning residents to refrain from unnecessary travel to the landslide-prone Morni area amidst ongoing heavy rainfall.

The advisory highlights the continuous rainfall impacting Panchkula, warning that further rain is expected and advising precautionary measures.

All 14 revenue estates of the hilly Morni village are at risk of landslides, prompting a caution to residents to avoid traveling in these areas. Travelers are advised to stay away from the Tangri, Ghaggar, and Kaushalya rivers, and other water bodies due to potential flash floods.