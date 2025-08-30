Uttarakhand's Deluge: Nature's Fury Unleashed

The state of Uttarakhand found itself battling the wrath of nature as intense rainfall and cloudbursts caused devastating landslides on Friday, killing six people and leaving 11 others unaccounted for across various districts. Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Bageshwar were particularly hard hit, with officials reporting significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

The devastation follows closely after the Tharali disaster on August 23 and an earlier flash flood in Chamoli's Kheer Ganga River on August 5. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority disclosed that torrential overnight downpours demolished several houses in Bageshwar, claiming two lives and injuring others. Similarly, Mopata village in Chamoli mourned the loss of a couple killed in a house collapse.

Efforts to reach affected areas are hindered by blocked roads, although National and State Disaster Response Forces are on the ground. With a red alert issued for more heavy rains in the coming days, authorities have urged pilgrims and locals to stay informed and heed safety advisories.