Uttarakhand's Deluge: Nature's Fury Unleashed

Heavy rains and cloudbursts in Uttarakhand led to landslides across several districts, claiming six lives and leaving 11 missing. Affected areas include Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Bageshwar. Major highways are blocked, and rescue operations face challenges due to damaged infrastructure.

Updated: 30-08-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:44 IST
The state of Uttarakhand found itself battling the wrath of nature as intense rainfall and cloudbursts caused devastating landslides on Friday, killing six people and leaving 11 others unaccounted for across various districts. Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Bageshwar were particularly hard hit, with officials reporting significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

The devastation follows closely after the Tharali disaster on August 23 and an earlier flash flood in Chamoli's Kheer Ganga River on August 5. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority disclosed that torrential overnight downpours demolished several houses in Bageshwar, claiming two lives and injuring others. Similarly, Mopata village in Chamoli mourned the loss of a couple killed in a house collapse.

Efforts to reach affected areas are hindered by blocked roads, although National and State Disaster Response Forces are on the ground. With a red alert issued for more heavy rains in the coming days, authorities have urged pilgrims and locals to stay informed and heed safety advisories.

