Red Cross Warns of Incomprehensible Gaza Evacuation Amid Intensified Conflict

The head of the Red Cross issued a stark warning on Saturday regarding the safety challenges posed by the potential mass evacuation of Gaza City. This warning comes as Israel intensifies its military campaign in the region, aiming to take full control over the Gaza Strip and dismantle Hamas.

Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric stated that evacuating Gaza City safely is impossible under current conditions, which include severe shortages of food, shelter, and medical care in the remaining areas of the strip. She emphasized that such an evacuation could trigger a massive population displacement that the region cannot sustain.

Amid international outcry over the humanitarian situation, Israel insists that it is supporting humanitarian efforts even as military operations continue. The ongoing conflict, sparked by a Hamas-led attack, has led to significant civilian casualties in Gaza, further underscoring the challenge of adhering to international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)