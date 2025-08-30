Left Menu

Mysterious Sounds Stir Latur: No Earthquake Activity Recorded

Residents of Latur, Maharashtra, reported hearing a loud noise and feeling ground vibrations. The Latur District Disaster Management Authority dismissed earthquake rumors, confirming no seismic activity was recorded. Citizens were urged to stay calm, as the National Center for Seismology verified no tremors occurred in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:22 IST
Residents of Latur, in Maharashtra, were puzzled on Saturday when they reported hearing a loud noise accompanied by mild ground vibrations between 1:45 pm and 2 pm.

Contrary to initial fears of an earthquake, the Latur District Disaster Management Authority assured the public that there was no recorded seismic activity in the region. This was later corroborated by the National Center for Seismology, New Delhi, which confirmed after analyzing hours of seismic data, that no tremors had occurred.

Authorities urged citizens to stay composed and not engage in the spread of unfounded rumors. An official stated that such sounds and vibrations may result from non-seismic causes, but emphasized the absence of a seismic event on the day in question.

