Mysterious Sounds Stir Latur: No Earthquake Activity Recorded

Residents of Latur, in Maharashtra, were puzzled on Saturday when they reported hearing a loud noise accompanied by mild ground vibrations between 1:45 pm and 2 pm.

Contrary to initial fears of an earthquake, the Latur District Disaster Management Authority assured the public that there was no recorded seismic activity in the region. This was later corroborated by the National Center for Seismology, New Delhi, which confirmed after analyzing hours of seismic data, that no tremors had occurred.

Authorities urged citizens to stay composed and not engage in the spread of unfounded rumors. An official stated that such sounds and vibrations may result from non-seismic causes, but emphasized the absence of a seismic event on the day in question.