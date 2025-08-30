Arunachal Pradesh Braces for Intense Rainfall: IMD Issues Alerts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread rainfall with thunderstorms across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, issuing red and orange alerts. Residents are advised to stay cautious due to risks such as waterlogging and landslides, while weather conditions are expected to improve by September 1.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms, across several districts in Arunachal Pradesh over the coming days. This warning encourages residents to prepare for potential disruptions in daily life.
According to the IMD's district-wise forecast, areas such as West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw, East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Dibang Valley, and parts of Lower Subansiri are anticipated to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, within the next 24 hours.
Papum Pare is under a red alert, signifying a need for urgent action due to the likelihood of severe weather. Meanwhile, districts like East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, and Lohit are on an orange alert, urging residents to remain prepared.
