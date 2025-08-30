Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

An elephant has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Masinagudi village located within the Singara reserve forest area of the Nilgiris district, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The carcass, discovered by a patrolling team from the forest department, was of a female elephant approximately 50 years old. The team promptly informed their superiors.

A case has been filed by the Forest Department to investigate the cause of death, as efforts are underway to uncover the nature of this mysterious incident in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.