Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Ravaged by Monsoon Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc

Landslides have struck two villages in Shimla, part of widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh caused by heavy rains. The state faces over Rs 3,040 crore in damages, with 320 fatalities reported. Efforts are underway to evacuate stranded pilgrims, but bad weather and road closures hinder progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh Ravaged by Monsoon Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Landslides have ravaged two villages in Shimla, amplifying the impact of relentless monsoon disasters plaguing Himachal Pradesh. With over Rs 3,040 crore in damages, the state's ongoing crisis has witnessed 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 93 major landslides, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

As the calamity unfolds, officials are grappling with the aftermath. Thousands of pilgrims remain stranded in Chamba district, particularly in the Bharmour region, yet rescue efforts continue to expedite their safe return. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasized the collaboration of police and administration in aiding evacuees.

Infrastructure continues to bear the brunt of torrential rains, with over 800 roads closed, impacting national highways and essential services. Rescue teams face challenges as weather conditions thwart road-clearing efforts, and emergency measures, including satellite communication, are in place to assist stranded individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

Karnataka's Registration Fee Hike: Impact on Property Deals

 India
2
WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

 India
3
Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violation

Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violati...

 India
4
Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

Political Rhetoric Hits a Low: BJP's Madan Rathore Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025