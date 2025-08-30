Himachal Pradesh Ravaged by Monsoon Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc

Landslides have ravaged two villages in Shimla, amplifying the impact of relentless monsoon disasters plaguing Himachal Pradesh. With over Rs 3,040 crore in damages, the state's ongoing crisis has witnessed 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 93 major landslides, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

As the calamity unfolds, officials are grappling with the aftermath. Thousands of pilgrims remain stranded in Chamba district, particularly in the Bharmour region, yet rescue efforts continue to expedite their safe return. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasized the collaboration of police and administration in aiding evacuees.

Infrastructure continues to bear the brunt of torrential rains, with over 800 roads closed, impacting national highways and essential services. Rescue teams face challenges as weather conditions thwart road-clearing efforts, and emergency measures, including satellite communication, are in place to assist stranded individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)