Rain Brings Deluge Dangers: Cloudbursts and Landslides Threaten Jammu

A new round of heavy rains is anticipated in the Jammu region, potentially causing landslides and flash floods, according to the Srinagar meteorology center. This weather pattern has already led to significant casualties and disruptions, including a reported 130 deaths and 140 injuries, and has halted pilgrimage activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu region braces for a fresh wave of moderate to heavy rain, potentially triggering landslides and flash floods, as forecasted by the Srinagar meteorology center. The intense showers are expected primarily between 4 AM and 11 AM on August 31.

Authorities have cautioned against the serious risk of cloudbursts and flash floods, urging residents to avoid rivers and unstable structures. This advisory follows persistent heavy rainfall since August 14, which has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 130 lives and left 140 injured.

Meanwhile, the religious pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remains halted for the fifth consecutive day. Rescuers continue searching for 32 missing pilgrims after a landslide devastates the trek route, reflecting the widespread impact of the ongoing weather disturbances in the region.

