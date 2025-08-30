Rain Brings Deluge Dangers: Cloudbursts and Landslides Threaten Jammu
A new round of heavy rains is anticipated in the Jammu region, potentially causing landslides and flash floods, according to the Srinagar meteorology center. This weather pattern has already led to significant casualties and disruptions, including a reported 130 deaths and 140 injuries, and has halted pilgrimage activities.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu region braces for a fresh wave of moderate to heavy rain, potentially triggering landslides and flash floods, as forecasted by the Srinagar meteorology center. The intense showers are expected primarily between 4 AM and 11 AM on August 31.
Authorities have cautioned against the serious risk of cloudbursts and flash floods, urging residents to avoid rivers and unstable structures. This advisory follows persistent heavy rainfall since August 14, which has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 130 lives and left 140 injured.
Meanwhile, the religious pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remains halted for the fifth consecutive day. Rescuers continue searching for 32 missing pilgrims after a landslide devastates the trek route, reflecting the widespread impact of the ongoing weather disturbances in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Response Efforts Underway in J&K Migrant Camps Post Rains
EU's Dilemma: Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine's Restoration
India Defends Position in Ukraine Conflict Amid US Criticism
Monsoon Havoc in Jammu: Special Trains Ease Stranded Passengers' Woes
Uttarakhand's Devastating Cloudbursts: Resilience Amidst Ruins