Banana Bonanza: Highway Frees Another Fruity Feast

An unexpected incident unfolded on a highway in Tonk district when a truck transporting bananas overturned early on Saturday morning. Residents from nearby areas promptly arrived on the scene, filling their motorcycles and tempos with bananas in a spontaneous fruit grab.

The mishap occurred near Samravata village, as confirmed by the police. The truck was making its journey from Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur. The driver, identified as Sameer, fortunately emerged unharmed with assistance from passersby.

Despite the videos circulating online showing the rapid collection of bananas, the local police have yet to receive any formal complaints. They have assured that appropriate action will be taken should a report be lodged.