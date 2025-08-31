NOC Disputes Stall Property Registrations in Noida and Greater Noida

Property registration in the bustling regions of Noida and Greater Noida has been caught in a stalemate due to ongoing disputes over no-objection certificates. According to Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, these bureaucratic hurdles are principally between builders and local development authorities.

Jaiswal, who oversees the department responsible for Stamp and Court Fee, Registration, clarified that his office is not to blame for any registration delays. Rather, he emphasized that once builders obtain the necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs), the registration process can proceed swiftly.

The lack of property registration has left thousands of residents, who have already occupied their homes, in a state of uncertainty. This issue has sparked frequent protests, urging government intervention, especially as the land, largely leasehold, complicates the registration process further.