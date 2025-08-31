Left Menu

Unifying Efforts: Sikh Organisations and NGOs Drive Flood Relief in Punjab

Sikh organisations and NGOs are playing a crucial role in relief efforts in Punjab's flood-hit districts. Volunteers are distributing essentials and facilitating evacuations. Significant damage has occurred, but with collaboration and quick action, aid reaches those in need. SGPC and local Gurdwaras are pivotal in providing much-needed support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sikh organisations and NGOs are spearheading relief and rescue measures in the flood-stricken Punjab districts.

The surging Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers have caused widespread devastation due to intense rainfall, prompting an intense humanitarian response.

Local volunteers are distributing supplies and assisting in evacuations, ensuring aid reaches affected communities swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

