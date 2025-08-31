Unifying Efforts: Sikh Organisations and NGOs Drive Flood Relief in Punjab
Sikh organisations and NGOs are playing a crucial role in relief efforts in Punjab's flood-hit districts. Volunteers are distributing essentials and facilitating evacuations. Significant damage has occurred, but with collaboration and quick action, aid reaches those in need. SGPC and local Gurdwaras are pivotal in providing much-needed support.
Sikh organisations and NGOs are spearheading relief and rescue measures in the flood-stricken Punjab districts.
The surging Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers have caused widespread devastation due to intense rainfall, prompting an intense humanitarian response.
Local volunteers are distributing supplies and assisting in evacuations, ensuring aid reaches affected communities swiftly.
