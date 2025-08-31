India Braces for Above-Normal September Rainfall Amid Monsoon Excesses

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above-normal rainfall for September, a conclusion to a monsoon season that has already brought numerous weather-related disasters across the country. With a predicted monthly average rainfall exceeding 109% of the long-term average, India braces for potential disruption.

Regions in the northeast and east, alongside areas in extreme southern peninsular India and some parts of northwest India, might witness below-normal rainfall. IMD's Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted the risk of landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand, and disruptions in south Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan due to heavy rains.

This monsoon season has seen a trend of increased rainfall, with northwest India experiencing significant precipitation, marking it as the highest in August since 2001. Punjab and Himalayan states faced severe flooding and landslides, attributed to active monsoon systems and western disturbances.