India Braces for Above-Normal September Rainfall Amid Monsoon Excesses

India is expected to experience above-normal rainfall in September, capping a season marked by heavy downpours causing disasters across the nation. The India Meteorological Department warns of potential landslides and floods, especially in northern regions. The monsoon season so far has been characterized by excessive rainfall driven by active monsoon conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:26 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above-normal rainfall for September, a conclusion to a monsoon season that has already brought numerous weather-related disasters across the country. With a predicted monthly average rainfall exceeding 109% of the long-term average, India braces for potential disruption.

Regions in the northeast and east, alongside areas in extreme southern peninsular India and some parts of northwest India, might witness below-normal rainfall. IMD's Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted the risk of landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand, and disruptions in south Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan due to heavy rains.

This monsoon season has seen a trend of increased rainfall, with northwest India experiencing significant precipitation, marking it as the highest in August since 2001. Punjab and Himalayan states faced severe flooding and landslides, attributed to active monsoon systems and western disturbances.

