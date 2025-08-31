Record Rainfall Strikes Punjab: Unprecedented August Downpours in Two Decades
Punjab and Haryana experienced exceptional rainfall in August, breaking records over the past 25 years. Punjab received 74% more rain than average, with key districts massively impacted. Haryana received a 32% rain increase. As a result, floods severely affected regions, causing havoc in several districts due to overflowing rivers and rivulets.
Flood-stricken Punjab endured an extraordinary amount of rainfall in August, registering 253.7 mm of rain, surpassing previous records from the last quarter-century, officials revealed on Sunday. This represented a 74% increase over the regional average.
Neighboring Haryana also encountered heavy rainfall, recording 194.5 mm in August compared to the customary 147.7 mm, marking a 32% rise. Meteorologists cited that Punjab had previously experienced deficient rainfall frequently, but this August proved to be an anomaly.
Chandigarh, the shared capital, was no exception, receiving 308.5 mm of rain, whereas the usual is 248.8 mm. Consequently, severe flooding has wreaked havoc across several districts, exacerbated by overflowing rivers and rivulets from northern regions.
