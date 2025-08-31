Record Rainfall Strikes Punjab: Unprecedented August Downpours in Two Decades

Flood-stricken Punjab endured an extraordinary amount of rainfall in August, registering 253.7 mm of rain, surpassing previous records from the last quarter-century, officials revealed on Sunday. This represented a 74% increase over the regional average.

Neighboring Haryana also encountered heavy rainfall, recording 194.5 mm in August compared to the customary 147.7 mm, marking a 32% rise. Meteorologists cited that Punjab had previously experienced deficient rainfall frequently, but this August proved to be an anomaly.

Chandigarh, the shared capital, was no exception, receiving 308.5 mm of rain, whereas the usual is 248.8 mm. Consequently, severe flooding has wreaked havoc across several districts, exacerbated by overflowing rivers and rivulets from northern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)