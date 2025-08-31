Kiko: Pacific's Newest Storm Eyes Hurricane Status

A new tropical storm, Kiko, has emerged over the eastern Pacific, located more than a thousand kilometers from the Mexican coast. The US National Hurricane Centre reports there is currently no immediate danger to inhabited land.

Kiko was officially recognized as a tropical storm early on Sunday and is forecasted to intensify into a hurricane within the week. Despite these predictions, authorities have not released any coastal watches or warnings.

The storm is currently positioned roughly 1,680 kilometers to the west-southwest of Baja California's southern tip, sustaining maximum winds of 65 kph and moving at a rate of 15 kph. Tropical storm classification requires wind speeds between 63 kph and 117 kph, with hurricane status achieved at 119 kph.

(With inputs from agencies.)