Kiko: Pacific's Newest Storm Eyes Hurricane Status
A new tropical storm named Kiko has formed off the Mexican coast, with no immediate land threat. As per the US National Hurricane Centre, it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday, though no coastal warnings have been issued yet.
A new tropical storm, Kiko, has emerged over the eastern Pacific, located more than a thousand kilometers from the Mexican coast. The US National Hurricane Centre reports there is currently no immediate danger to inhabited land.
Kiko was officially recognized as a tropical storm early on Sunday and is forecasted to intensify into a hurricane within the week. Despite these predictions, authorities have not released any coastal watches or warnings.
The storm is currently positioned roughly 1,680 kilometers to the west-southwest of Baja California's southern tip, sustaining maximum winds of 65 kph and moving at a rate of 15 kph. Tropical storm classification requires wind speeds between 63 kph and 117 kph, with hurricane status achieved at 119 kph.
