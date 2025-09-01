Lift Collapse in Thane: Negligence Under Scrutiny

In a shocking incident, four individuals suffered injuries after a lift plummeted from the sixth floor in a building situated in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials reported on Monday. The mishap occurred in the Ghandari locality of Kalyan town late Sunday night, causing concern among residents.

The lift, apparently malfunctioning for months, unexpectedly crashed, according to eyewitnesses. Of the eight occupants, four sustained injuries, with two enduring leg fractures. Several community members acted swiftly, taking the victims to the hospital even as formal emergency services remained uninformed.

A senior official from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's fire department confirmed the lack of official notice regarding the event. The local police echoed this sentiment. Complaints about the lift's erratic function had been communicated to the housing society management previously, but purportedly went unaddressed, locals argued.