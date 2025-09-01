Left Menu

Lift Collapse in Thane: Negligence Under Scrutiny

Four individuals were injured in Thane, Maharashtra, when a lift collapsed from the sixth floor of a building. The incident, which occurred during the night, left two with leg fractures. Residents claim the lift was malfunctioning for months and inadequately addressed by management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:02 IST
Lift Collapse in Thane: Negligence Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, four individuals suffered injuries after a lift plummeted from the sixth floor in a building situated in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials reported on Monday. The mishap occurred in the Ghandari locality of Kalyan town late Sunday night, causing concern among residents.

The lift, apparently malfunctioning for months, unexpectedly crashed, according to eyewitnesses. Of the eight occupants, four sustained injuries, with two enduring leg fractures. Several community members acted swiftly, taking the victims to the hospital even as formal emergency services remained uninformed.

A senior official from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's fire department confirmed the lack of official notice regarding the event. The local police echoed this sentiment. Complaints about the lift's erratic function had been communicated to the housing society management previously, but purportedly went unaddressed, locals argued.

TRENDING

1
India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and society can feel safe from this scourge: PM Modi at SCO summit.

India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and ...

 Global
2
Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

Political Clash Over Modi-Xi Dialogue: Congress Slams Government

 India
3
I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM Modi at SCO summit.

I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM...

 Global
4
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025