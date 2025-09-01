Afghanistan Earthquake: A Nation on Edge Amidst Destruction
A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, causing widespread devastation and leaving hundreds feared dead or injured. The disaster poses significant challenges for a nation already grappling with existing humanitarian issues. Rescue operations continue as authorities race against time to reach remote areas affected by the quake.
The Afghan health authorities have yet to confirm an official death toll, although initial reports indicate that over 400 people have been injured across various regions. Helicopters have been deployed to assist in the rescue missions, ferrying the injured from the hardest-hit areas to medical facilities.
Remote villages, particularly along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, have seen extensive destruction, with mud and stone houses leveled. As the nation reels from this latest disaster, concerns rise over the lack of international aid reaching the affected regions quickly.
Officials say a strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 250 people and injured at least 400 others, reports AP.
