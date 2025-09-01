Afghanistan Earthquake: A Nation on Edge Amidst Destruction

A devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Afghanistan on Monday, claiming numerous lives and leaving many injured. The tremor struck two provinces, causing significant challenges for a nation grappling with humanitarian crises.

The Afghan health authorities have yet to confirm an official death toll, although initial reports indicate that over 400 people have been injured across various regions. Helicopters have been deployed to assist in the rescue missions, ferrying the injured from the hardest-hit areas to medical facilities.

Remote villages, particularly along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, have seen extensive destruction, with mud and stone houses leveled. As the nation reels from this latest disaster, concerns rise over the lack of international aid reaching the affected regions quickly.