Left Menu

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Punjab and Haryana

Heavy rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh has led to severe disruptions, with Ludhiana recording the highest rainfall. Floods due to swollen rivers have exacerbated the situation, prompting extensive relief efforts from various authorities across affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:17 IST
Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Punjab and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains lashed Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Monday, with Ludhiana witnessing an alarming 216.70 mm of rainfall, according to Met department records.

The incessant downpour has exacerbated the flood situation in Punjab, already struggling with swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers.

Authorities, including the NDRF and Army, are in full swing with relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

 Greece
2
Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Spark Legal Battle in Varanasi Courts

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Spark Legal Battle in Varanasi Courts

 India
3
SCO's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Shines at Summit

SCO's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Shines at Summit

 China
4
Unattended Metal Box Sparks Security Alert at Chennai Airport

Unattended Metal Box Sparks Security Alert at Chennai Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025