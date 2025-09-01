Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Punjab and Haryana

Heavy rains lashed Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Monday, with Ludhiana witnessing an alarming 216.70 mm of rainfall, according to Met department records.

The incessant downpour has exacerbated the flood situation in Punjab, already struggling with swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers.

Authorities, including the NDRF and Army, are in full swing with relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.

