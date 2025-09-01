Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan
A deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has resulted in at least 610 fatalities and 1,300 injuries. The 6.0 magnitude tremor struck late Sunday, impacting towns in Kunar province and neighboring Nangarhar. Numerous villages were destroyed, with shallow tremors exacerbating the damage.
A catastrophic earthquake, registering 6.0 magnitude, rocked eastern Afghanistan, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The tremor struck late Sunday night, according to Taliban government sources.
The disaster has claimed at least 610 lives and injured 1,300 more, as reported by Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani. The quake hit towns in Kunar province near Jalalabad, in neighboring Nangarhar province, where a dozen individuals were also reported dead.
The shallow depth of just 8 kilometers intensified the destruction, demolishing numerous villages in the region and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Rescue operations are underway as affected communities grapple with the extensive damage.
