HiLITE Group Unveils World Trade Center Kozhikode: A Landmark Initiative

The HiLITE Group has officially inaugurated the World Trade Center Kozhikode at HiLITE City, South India's trusted builder revealing plans to transform Kozhikode into a global business hub.

The substantial $680 million investment across 12.5 million square feet underscores the project's ambition. As a licensed member of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), WTC Kozhikode is poised to draw multinational corporations, stimulate infrastructure development, and accelerate economic integration.

Within the integrated township of HiLITE City, the World Trade Center Learning Park recently celebrated its foundation-laying ceremony. This educational complex, set to host prestigious global universities, signifies another pivotal step in HiLITE's transformative journey, enhancing global connectivity and urban development of Kozhikode.

