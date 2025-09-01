Supreme Court Clears Path for New Jetty at Gateway of India
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the construction of a new passenger jetty and terminal at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, allowing the Rs 229 crore project to proceed. Concerns included traffic congestion and inconvenience to locals. A previous high court verdict had supported the project.
The Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for the construction of a new passenger jetty and terminal at the historic Gateway of India in south Mumbai. This follows the dismissal of a challenge to the Bombay High Court's decision to approve the Rs 229 crore project.
The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, ruled that the issue is a matter of government policy, dismissing an appeal by Laura D Souza. The project, to be located approximately 280 meters from the iconic site, is spearheaded by the Maharashtra Maritime Board.
The development plan includes amenities such as parking for 150 cars, VIP lounges, an amphitheater, and administrative areas. Despite the approval, concerns about traffic congestion and local inconvenience remain.
