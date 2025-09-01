Tragedy Strikes: Afghanistan Earthquake Leaves Thousands Devastated

Eastern Afghanistan was struck by a powerful earthquake on Sunday night, resulting in approximately 800 deaths and over 2,500 injuries. The 6.0 magnitude tremor caused widescale destruction in the Kunar province, with residents desperately searching through rubble for their missing loved ones, as several aftershocks compounded the devastation.

The quake struck near the city of Jalalabad, with homes and buildings collapsing, trapping many underneath. Rescue efforts are currently underway, but the remote and mountainous terrain poses significant challenges. The Taliban government has reported that casualty figures are likely to rise as more areas report in.

Locals, like Sadiqullah from the Nurgal district, shared harrowing accounts of their experiences, illustrating the quake's intensity, which felt like a mountain shaking. As residents and emergency services continue to navigate the destruction, the focus remains on rescuing those still trapped and providing medical assistance to the injured.