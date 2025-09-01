Tragedy Strikes: Afghanistan Earthquake Leaves Thousands Devastated
A powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, has resulted in the deaths of approximately 800 individuals and injured over 2,500. The quake severely impacted the Kunar province, leading to widespread destruction and leaving rescue teams scrambling to save those trapped beneath the rubble.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Eastern Afghanistan was struck by a powerful earthquake on Sunday night, resulting in approximately 800 deaths and over 2,500 injuries. The 6.0 magnitude tremor caused widescale destruction in the Kunar province, with residents desperately searching through rubble for their missing loved ones, as several aftershocks compounded the devastation.
The quake struck near the city of Jalalabad, with homes and buildings collapsing, trapping many underneath. Rescue efforts are currently underway, but the remote and mountainous terrain poses significant challenges. The Taliban government has reported that casualty figures are likely to rise as more areas report in.
Locals, like Sadiqullah from the Nurgal district, shared harrowing accounts of their experiences, illustrating the quake's intensity, which felt like a mountain shaking. As residents and emergency services continue to navigate the destruction, the focus remains on rescuing those still trapped and providing medical assistance to the injured.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- earthquake
- Kunar
- Nangarhar
- casualties
- emergency
- rescue
- survivors
- Jalalabad
- recovery
ALSO READ
Avian Influenza Outbreak Triggers Emergency Measures at National Zoo
Emergency Halt: U.S. Court Blocks Deportation Flights for Unaccompanied Guatemalan Children
Amit Shah's Emergency Visit to Flood-Ravaged Jammu and Kashmir
Gujarat Unveils Unified Emergency Number: A New Era of Smart Policing
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide