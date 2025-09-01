Mild Tremors Shake Central Assam: No Damage Reported

A minor earthquake, measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale, struck central Assam on Monday afternoon, according to official reports.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage, as officials hastened to assess potential impacts.

The National Centre for Seismology recorded the quake at 3:56 PM in Karbi Anglong district, located on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River, at a depth of five kilometers. The epicenter was pinpointed approximately 43 kilometers southeast of Tezpur in central Assam.

Residents in the neighboring districts of Nagaon, Hojai, and Golaghat, in addition to Sonitpur and Biswanath on the Brahmaputra's northern bank, reported feeling the tremor, which prompted many to evacuate their homes for safer, open spaces.

The northeastern region of India is recognized as a high seismic zone, frequently experiencing such geological events, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)