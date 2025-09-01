Left Menu

Mild Tremors Shake Central Assam: No Damage Reported

A mild earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hit central Assam, with its epicenter in Karbi Anglong. The tremor was felt in nearby districts, but no injuries or property damages were reported. The region, in a high seismic zone, often experiences such quakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:08 IST
Mild Tremors Shake Central Assam: No Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor earthquake, measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale, struck central Assam on Monday afternoon, according to official reports.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage, as officials hastened to assess potential impacts.

The National Centre for Seismology recorded the quake at 3:56 PM in Karbi Anglong district, located on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River, at a depth of five kilometers. The epicenter was pinpointed approximately 43 kilometers southeast of Tezpur in central Assam.

Residents in the neighboring districts of Nagaon, Hojai, and Golaghat, in addition to Sonitpur and Biswanath on the Brahmaputra's northern bank, reported feeling the tremor, which prompted many to evacuate their homes for safer, open spaces.

The northeastern region of India is recognized as a high seismic zone, frequently experiencing such geological events, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India
2
Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

 India
3
Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025