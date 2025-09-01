Left Menu

Army Leads Massive Flood Relief Operations in Northern India

The Indian Army has rescued over 5,000 civilians from flood-hit regions in Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh through extensive operations. Coordination between India and Pakistan ensured smooth execution near borders. Relief measures included aerial evacuation and delivery of essentials. Integration with civil agencies optimized resource utilization.

  • India

The Indian Army has launched extensive flood relief operations across Jammu, Punjab, and parts of Himachal Pradesh, rescuing over 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel from inundated areas. In coordination with civil agencies, relief measures have been effectively executed, reflecting the resilience and unity during crises.

Senior Army officials, during a media briefing at the Western Command headquarters, revealed that the Army's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations are ongoing. Despite challenges, the relief efforts, which involve aerial evacuations and delivery of essential supplies, have been successful.

The Army's collaboration with India and Pakistan ensured the exchange of air activity information for smooth operations near the border. The operations, involving over 47 Army columns and various aircraft, demonstrate meticulous preparedness and efficient coordination aimed at reaching every affected individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

