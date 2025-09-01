Left Menu

New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

A new 800-acre township, 'New Bhubaneswar,' is set for development on Bhubaneswar's outskirts. Spearheaded by Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister, the project includes modern amenities and conserves forest land. Part of a broader 'Quad City' initiative, it aims to boost regional economy and balanced growth.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant urban development move, a new 800-acre township named 'New Bhubaneswar' is slated for construction on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra detailed the plans during the Bhubaneswar Development Authority's foundation day, highlighting the area's evolution.

The proposed township will encompass Mallipada, Daspur, Andharua, and Gothapatna, supported by modern amenities. A Singaporean company has been tasked with conducting surveys and preparing a detailed project report. With 80% government-owned and some forest land, only 26 acres of private land need acquisition.

Part of a larger 'Quad City' economic strategy, the development aims not only to expand urban spaces but also to fortify Odisha's economic presence both nationally and globally. This initiative promises to provide a framework for balanced growth, setting the stage for increased regional and economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

