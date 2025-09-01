New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

In a significant urban development move, a new 800-acre township named 'New Bhubaneswar' is slated for construction on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra detailed the plans during the Bhubaneswar Development Authority's foundation day, highlighting the area's evolution.

The proposed township will encompass Mallipada, Daspur, Andharua, and Gothapatna, supported by modern amenities. A Singaporean company has been tasked with conducting surveys and preparing a detailed project report. With 80% government-owned and some forest land, only 26 acres of private land need acquisition.

Part of a larger 'Quad City' economic strategy, the development aims not only to expand urban spaces but also to fortify Odisha's economic presence both nationally and globally. This initiative promises to provide a framework for balanced growth, setting the stage for increased regional and economic integration.

