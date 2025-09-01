Britain Faces Record-Breaking Heat: The Hottest Summer on Record

The United Kingdom's recent summer stands as the hottest since historical temperature recordings began in 1884, according to the Met Office. This heatwave phenomenon is increasingly attributed to human-induced climate change, officials noted on Monday.

Throughout Europe, countries have battled unprecedented heat, leading to catastrophic events like wildfires in Spain and Portugal. Britain's summer temperatures averaged 16.10 degrees Celsius, surpassing the 2018 record, and rising 1.51 C above long-term averages, indicating a shift towards more extreme weather patterns.

Mark McCarthy from the Met Office emphasized the impact of greenhouse gases, suggesting future summers could see heightened temperature extremes. While this year's peak was 35.8 C, it fell short of 2022's record high of 40.3 C.