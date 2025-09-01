Aftershock: Afghanistan's Struggle Amid Devastating Earthquake
A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan has claimed over 800 lives and injured thousands, posing a challenge for the Taliban government amidst an already dire financial situation. Rescue efforts are hampered by challenging terrain and lack of international aid, highlighting Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis.
An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale has left Afghanistan reeling, claiming more than 800 lives and injuring over 2,800 people. The humanitarian disaster strikes as the nation already grapples with severe economic challenges under the Taliban's rule.
Rescue operations face significant hurdles in reaching isolated mountainous regions devastated by the quake, compounded by adverse weather conditions. The lack of international aid compounds the difficulty, emphasizing the dire need for immediate foreign assistance.
As local authorities and rescue teams rush to address the catastrophe, the situation sheds light on the broader humanitarian crisis Afghanistan faces, with half of its population requiring urgent aid amidst dwindling global support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
