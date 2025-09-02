Left Menu

Flotilla Sets Sail: A Mission of Aid and Activism for Gaza

A flotilla loaded with aid for Gaza departed from Barcelona port after weather delays. Activists, including Greta Thunberg, aim to break the Israeli blockade to deliver humanitarian supplies. Israel views the blockade as essential for security, labeling break attempts as propaganda supporting Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:01 IST
Flotilla Sets Sail: A Mission of Aid and Activism for Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fleet of boats carrying aid supplies for Gaza set sail from Barcelona's port on Monday evening, according to footage captured by Reuters. The departure follows a weather-induced delay that forced the flotilla to return to port earlier.

The Global Sumud Flotilla Mission, whose vessels announced their journey with horn blasts, features prominent activists such as Greta Thunberg and actor Liam Cunningham aboard. Their goal is to break Israel's naval blockade to deliver essential food and humanitarian supplies to Gaza, suffering devastation after two years of conflict.

While pro-Palestinian activists advocate for breaking the blockade, Israel maintains that the restrictions, imposed in 2007, are vital to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas. Past attempts, including a June voyage featuring Thunberg, have been described by Israeli officials as merely propaganda for the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

