Flotilla Sets Sail: A Mission of Aid and Activism for Gaza

A fleet of boats carrying aid supplies for Gaza set sail from Barcelona's port on Monday evening, according to footage captured by Reuters. The departure follows a weather-induced delay that forced the flotilla to return to port earlier.

The Global Sumud Flotilla Mission, whose vessels announced their journey with horn blasts, features prominent activists such as Greta Thunberg and actor Liam Cunningham aboard. Their goal is to break Israel's naval blockade to deliver essential food and humanitarian supplies to Gaza, suffering devastation after two years of conflict.

While pro-Palestinian activists advocate for breaking the blockade, Israel maintains that the restrictions, imposed in 2007, are vital to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas. Past attempts, including a June voyage featuring Thunberg, have been described by Israeli officials as merely propaganda for the militant group.

