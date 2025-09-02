Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan

A devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan, killing around 800 and injuring over 2,500. Remote villages were destroyed, complicating rescue efforts. The Taliban government seeks international aid amid existing humanitarian challenges. Rescue operations are ongoing, with untold numbers still trapped under rubble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Tragedy has struck eastern Afghanistan as a powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake claimed the lives of around 800 individuals and injured over 2,500 more. This catastrophic event, concentrated in Kunar province, has left villages devastated, exacerbating the existing humanitarian crisis in the region.

With roads blocked and communication lines severed, rescuers are facing immense challenges reaching isolated villages where cries for help echo from beneath collapsed structures. The Taliban government has reported that many areas remain unreached, with the true extent of the destruction yet to be fully assessed.

International organizations and neighboring countries, including Pakistan, have pledged aid amid ongoing rescue operations. The earthquake has renewed calls for global support, as Afghanistan grapples with compounding adversities of drought and returnees from neighboring countries, further straining humanitarian resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

