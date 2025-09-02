Left Menu

Fallen Tree Triggers Traffic Chaos in Lutyens' Delhi Amid Heavy Rain

A large tree fell near the Ferozshah Road-Janpath roundabout, causing significant traffic disruption in Delhi. The heavy rainfall over the preceding day has left roads waterlogged, exacerbating traffic issues. Authorities are working to clear the obstruction as the weather department forecasts continued rain.

Fallen Tree Triggers Traffic Chaos in Lutyens' Delhi Amid Heavy Rain
A large tree toppled at the Ferozshah Road-Janpath roundabout by Le Méridien hotel on Tuesday morning, leading to substantial traffic chaos in Lutyens' Delhi.

The incident followed incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours, effectively flooding several main roads and slowing down traffic movement to a crawl.

Frustrated commuters reported extensive traffic snarls, particularly around Windsor Place and adjacent roads, as authorities raced to clear the obstruction and restore normalcy. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasted additional showers, although no official alert has been issued yet.

