Devastating Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan's Mountains, Impacting Thousands

Over 1,100 people have died, and thousands more are injured following a powerful earthquake in Afghanistan's eastern region. Rescue operations in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces face difficulties due to mountainous terrain and bad weather. Aid from international communities is critical as local resources remain overwhelmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly earthquake in Afghanistan's eastern mountains has claimed over 1,100 lives, with many more injured, as aid workers struggle to access remote villages. The earthquake, measuring 6 on the Richter scale, struck near midnight, exacerbating the challenges of rescue efforts.

Mountainous terrain and adverse weather have impeded rescue operations, particularly in the hardest-hit Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Rescuers are racing against time to reach isolated areas where people are feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed mud-and-brick homes.

The international community, including the U.N. and several countries, has pledged support, but challenges persist due to limited access and resources. Meanwhile, locals remain exposed to aftershocks, with the risk of water contamination due to unburied animal carcasses posing an additional threat.

