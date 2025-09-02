Devastating Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan's Mountains, Impacting Thousands
Over 1,100 people have died, and thousands more are injured following a powerful earthquake in Afghanistan's eastern region. Rescue operations in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces face difficulties due to mountainous terrain and bad weather. Aid from international communities is critical as local resources remain overwhelmed.
A deadly earthquake in Afghanistan's eastern mountains has claimed over 1,100 lives, with many more injured, as aid workers struggle to access remote villages. The earthquake, measuring 6 on the Richter scale, struck near midnight, exacerbating the challenges of rescue efforts.
Mountainous terrain and adverse weather have impeded rescue operations, particularly in the hardest-hit Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Rescuers are racing against time to reach isolated areas where people are feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed mud-and-brick homes.
The international community, including the U.N. and several countries, has pledged support, but challenges persist due to limited access and resources. Meanwhile, locals remain exposed to aftershocks, with the risk of water contamination due to unburied animal carcasses posing an additional threat.
ALSO READ
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, with 3,000 injured, says Taliban government spokesperson, reports AP.
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 800, with 2,500 injured, Taliban government spokesman says, reports AP.
Devastating Quake Hits Afghanistan's Kunar Province
UNICEF Condemns Deadly Kyiv Attacks That Killed Children and Damaged Schools
Despite Taliban ban, over 90 per cent of Afghans support girls’ right to learn