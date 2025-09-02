Devastating Earthquake Hits Afghanistan: Thousands Impacted Amid Harsh Terrain
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 struck Afghanistan’s eastern region, claiming over 1,400 lives and injuring thousands. Rescue efforts are hampered by challenging terrain. The disaster further strains the Taliban administration amid a deficiency of foreign aid. Global response is underway, but aid has been limited.
An earthquake of magnitude 6 has wrought havoc in Afghanistan's eastern region, leaving a trail of devastation with over 1,400 casualties and thousands more injured. Rescue operations are underway, although treacherous terrain and adverse weather conditions have severely hindered access to the remotest areas.
Humanitarian groups are on the ground, including the Afghan Red Crescent Society and international organizations, facing significant obstacles like damaged infrastructure and weather challenges. These obstacles have complicated efforts to reach survivors and distribute much-needed aid amidst fears that the toll could rise as more bodies are discovered.
The international response has been limited due to geopolitical tensions and diminishing foreign aid to the embattled nation. While a few countries have pledged support, Afghanistan's immediate need for food, medical supplies, and temporary shelters remains pressing, as the local health system struggles to cope with the aftermath.
