Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Hits Afghanistan: Thousands Impacted Amid Harsh Terrain

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 struck Afghanistan’s eastern region, claiming over 1,400 lives and injuring thousands. Rescue efforts are hampered by challenging terrain. The disaster further strains the Taliban administration amid a deficiency of foreign aid. Global response is underway, but aid has been limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:31 IST
Devastating Earthquake Hits Afghanistan: Thousands Impacted Amid Harsh Terrain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 has wrought havoc in Afghanistan's eastern region, leaving a trail of devastation with over 1,400 casualties and thousands more injured. Rescue operations are underway, although treacherous terrain and adverse weather conditions have severely hindered access to the remotest areas.

Humanitarian groups are on the ground, including the Afghan Red Crescent Society and international organizations, facing significant obstacles like damaged infrastructure and weather challenges. These obstacles have complicated efforts to reach survivors and distribute much-needed aid amidst fears that the toll could rise as more bodies are discovered.

The international response has been limited due to geopolitical tensions and diminishing foreign aid to the embattled nation. While a few countries have pledged support, Afghanistan's immediate need for food, medical supplies, and temporary shelters remains pressing, as the local health system struggles to cope with the aftermath.

TRENDING

1
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India
2
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Dilemma: Striking a Balance

 India
4
Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for getting registered in voter lists from two constituencies.

Poll authorities in Delhi issue notice to Cong leader Pawan Khera for gettin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025