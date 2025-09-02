Endangered Elegance: Pudus on the Brink in Chiloe

The pudu, recognized as the world's smallest deer, is on the verge of becoming endangered in Chile's southern Chiloe archipelago. This delicate species is primarily threatened by the increasing number of car collisions and dog attacks, according to veterinarians and conservationists closely monitoring their dwindling numbers.

Reports indicate that numerous pudus have been killed or injured just this year on Chiloe's main island. The Chiloe Silvestre wildlife center has provided care for 18 pudus, with dogs responsible for half of the injuries, and vehicles causing a third, noted the center's head veterinarian, Javiera Lopez.

Without formal tracking of the southern pudu population, estimates suggest around 10,000 remain, many residing on Chiloe Island. Although the mainland pudu population appears stable, conservationists are pushing for initiatives such as road signage and the implementation of a 'Pudu Law' to mitigate risks from free-roaming dogs, emphasizing the urgent need for action to protect this charismatic species.

