Delhi's Flood Preparedness Unveiled as Yamuna Swells

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reassured the public about the city's flood preparedness following a surge in the Yamuna River's water levels. Heavy rain in the Himalayas has led to increased water flow from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, breaching evacuation marks for the first time this year.

During an inspection of flood relief camps near the Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge, Gupta interacted with families in camps, addressing their concerns and affirming her administration's dedication to providing necessary assistance. Focused on the residents' safety, she urged authorities to ensure a steady supply of essentials such as food, clean water, and medical aid.

Emphasizing the city's preparedness, Gupta noted that the Yamuna's desiltation and the city's drainage improvements have substantially improved water flow management. Stating that all barrage gates are open to prevent waterlogging, she clarified that while water levels are under control, vigilance and readiness remain pivotal until the situation stabilizes.

