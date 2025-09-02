Afghanistan's Deadly Quake: A Nation in Peril

On Tuesday, southeastern Afghanistan was jolted by an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, causing alarm only two days following a much more devastating 6.0 magnitude quake that struck Sunday night.

The recent series of earthquakes have been particularly catastrophic for the region, with reports indicating that more than 1,400 people have lost their lives and over 3,124 have been injured. Thousands of homes have crumbled under the quakes' force, leaving rescue efforts struggling against challenging terrain.

The Taliban's administration spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, revealed the extent of the destruction, exacerbated by Afghanistan's seismic vulnerability due to the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian plates in the Hindu Kush mountains. Humanitarian groups, like the Afghan Red Crescent Society, continue to search for survivors trapped under layers of rubble.