Tragic Electrocution Claims Three Lives in Hisar
A tragic incident in Hisar, where three young men lost their lives following electrocution, occurred when a high-tension wire fell onto their bike. The victims were identified as Bunty, Amit, and Raj Kumar. The mishap happened near a school on Mirzapur Road, and investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:29 IST
In a tragic incident in Hisar, three young men lost their lives following electrocution after an 11,000-volt high-tension wire snapped and fell on the motorcycle they were riding. The shocking accident occurred on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Bunty, aged 27, from Sulkhani village, along with Amit, 18, and Raj Kumar, 30, both from Sandlana village. The incident took place in the afternoon near a private school on Mirzapur Road.
Police have sent the bodies to Civil Hospital, Hisar, for a postmortem examination and have informed the victims' relatives. The incident is currently under police investigation.
