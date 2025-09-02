Khattar Calls for Cleanliness Revolution: Mayors to Lead the Way
Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar called on mayors to adopt effective urban management models from successful states to improve cleanliness and governance in their cities. Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, he highlighted the rising urban population and urged municipal bodies to ensure better infrastructure and services to accommodate this growth.
Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday urged mayors to emulate successful governance models from other states to improve cleanliness and infrastructure in their regions.
Addressing the All India Council of Mayors' annual meeting in Karnal, he highlighted the rapid urbanization in India, which is projected to cover 50% of the population in 15 years, indicating a need for concerted urban development efforts.
Khattar emphasized the need for municipal bodies to enhance facilities and governance, suggesting direct mayoral elections and stressing the importance of tailored urban planning strategies to address each city's unique challenges.
