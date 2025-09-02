Left Menu

Khattar Calls for Cleanliness Revolution: Mayors to Lead the Way

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar called on mayors to adopt effective urban management models from successful states to improve cleanliness and governance in their cities. Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, he highlighted the rising urban population and urged municipal bodies to ensure better infrastructure and services to accommodate this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:59 IST
Khattar Calls for Cleanliness Revolution: Mayors to Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday urged mayors to emulate successful governance models from other states to improve cleanliness and infrastructure in their regions.

Addressing the All India Council of Mayors' annual meeting in Karnal, he highlighted the rapid urbanization in India, which is projected to cover 50% of the population in 15 years, indicating a need for concerted urban development efforts.

Khattar emphasized the need for municipal bodies to enhance facilities and governance, suggesting direct mayoral elections and stressing the importance of tailored urban planning strategies to address each city's unique challenges.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

 India
2
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

 India
3
BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

 India
4
Breach of Privilege Notice Rocks Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Breach of Privilege Notice Rocks Himachal Pradesh Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025