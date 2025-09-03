Unyielding Rains Ravage Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and School Closures

Himachal Pradesh faces renewed devastation as relentless rain triggers landslides, leading to fatalities and infrastructural havoc across the state. In a tragic turn of events, officials confirmed the discovery of four more bodies from a landslide in Mandi district, increasing the death toll to seven. Meanwhile, two additional individuals, including an NDRF jawan, are feared dead following the collapse of two houses in Kullu district amid inclement weather conditions.

Educational institutions, both governmental and private, have been ordered to remain closed until September 7, prioritizing safety amidst persistent rains and associated hazards. The local administration is ensuring schools conduct online classes where feasible. Secretary of Education, Rakesh Kanwar, emphasized the necessity of these measures to protect students and faculty.

The infrastructure impact is severe with over 1,162 road blockages reported, including vital national highways. Train services between Shimla and Kalka were halted due to landslides along the track. As the state grapples with these challenges, the Met office issued an orange warning predicting continued heavy to very heavy rains, exacerbating fears of further destruction.